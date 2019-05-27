Photo: Getty Images

The United States Army wanted a feel-good moment. They got the truth instead.

In a thread that included videos of Army Pfc. Nathan Spencer, a 1st Infantry Scout sharing how the army has positively impacted his life, the Army’s official Twitter account asked a simple question to veterans and Americans currently in service:

How has serving impacted you?

In official military parlance, replies zigged where some poor social media editor hoped they would zag.

From brief glimpses of life at home after service:

Anita C Roberts on Twitter “@USArmy I lost custody of my son. I came home from Afghanistan then my service was used against me … Read more Read

Archie Danger on Twitter “@USArmy My dad had lifelong medical complications from exposure to Agent Orange and he spent the… Read more Read

schmox on Twitter “@USArmy Depression, anxiety, still can’t deal well with loud noises. I was assaulted by one of my… Read more Read

Melociraptors 🦐 on Twitter “@USArmy My best friend joined the army seeking a greater purpose, but has only descended further… Read more Read

To heartbreaking stories of loss:

#CitizenG on Twitter “@USArmy My brother went at 18, served as a sergeant in the Gulf war, came home a loner and an… Read more Read

To stories of baffling negligence and abuse:

Samuel Blackman on Twitter “@USArmy I was in a mental hospital. 3 weeks after I got out, my mother told me my uncle a… Read more Read

To paraphrase the nearly 11,000 replies as of Monday afternoon, it went poorly.



With around 20 million veterans in the United States according to the Department of Veterans Affairs the outpouring of brutal honesty, which was dotted with positive stories of triumph and family, was likely the tip of the iceberg.

Fewer than half of veterans receive benefits or services. 30 percent of Vietnam veterans, 12 percent of Gulf War veterans, and up to 20 percent of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom veterans are living with post-traumatic stress disorder, per the VA.

According to a report released by the department, vets are 1.5 times more likely than civilians to take their own lives. More than 6,000 veterans ended their lives between 2008 and 2016, the report stated.

Recognizing the moment it had thrown itself into, the Army’s account resided with another thread of tweets on Saturday encouraging vets in need to contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 or veteranscrisisline.net.

U.S. Army on Twitter “To everyone who responded to this thread, thank you for sharing your story. Your stories are real, … Read more Read

“To everyone who responded to this thread, thank you for sharing your story,” one tweet read, “Your stories are real, they matter, and they may help others in similar situations. The Army is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our Soldiers.”

Veterans who need assistance are encouraged to contact the VA crisis line at 800-273-8255 and select option 1. They can also send a text message to 838255, or chat with counselors online.

