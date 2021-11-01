Things got a bit out of hand on Saturday night in Los Angeles, when armed men attempted to rob three women outside of Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party.

According to TMZ, one of the assailants pistol whipped one woman standing outside the trendy Sunset Room while the other two women struggled to get away from the other assailants.

This lasted until a security guard at the Hollywood nightclub was alerted of the attempted robbery. According to Black Enterprise, he exchanged gunfire with one of the attackers before the three men took off. No one was hit by any of the stray bullets, but bullets did strike some nearby vehicles, BE said.

Taylor’s Halloween party comes just days before she is supposed to co-host a private party with LaLa Anthony, Karrue che and Lenny S. on Sunday, which is also the beginning of her farewell tour. According to Complex, the Last Rose Petal Tour has the singer/songwriter performing in 12 cities, starting with San Francisco on Nov. 7.

Taylor spoke out also about her retirement, as well as motherhood, per the Complex report:

Earlier this year, Taylor announced plans to step away from music, opening up about her decision in an interview on Cam Newton’s BET series Sip ‘N Smoke. “At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” Taylor explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that shit serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

Taylor has not yet commented publicly on the alleged attack.



