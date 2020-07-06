Armed Black Militia Marches Through Stone Mountain Park Calling for Removal of Nation’s Largest Confederate Monument

Screenshot : 11 Alive (YouTube

It’s often said that if Black people took up arms and marched through the streets, gun laws would get passed with the quickness. It’s been said we could never get away with it the way mobs of white protesters have been able to this year alone. Well, on the Fourth of July, about 1,000 heavily armed Black people challenged those theories by marching through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park to call for the removal of America’s largest Confederate monument—the 76 by 158-foot carving depicting Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.

Newsweek reports that the massive yet peaceful march was organized by the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC), a group whose “initial goal was to have a formation of our militia in Stone Mountain to send a message that as long as you’re abolishing all these statues across the country, what about this one?” according to the groups founder Grand Master Jay.



“It was all Black,” Grand Master Jay told Newsweek. “There were no brown people, no white people... everyone was Black. I am not a protester, I am the commanding general of my militia, we were swearing in new members.”

In one video posted to Twitter, one of the militia members can be heard challenging white nationalists to come out of hiding, effectively changing the group’s name to the “Fuck Around and Find Out Coalition” or the “Ima Whoop Me a Racist’s Ass Ta’day Organization.”



“I don’t see no white militia, the boogie [boogaloo] boys, the three percenters and all the rest of these scared-ass rednecks. We here, where the fuck you at? We’re in your house,” he said.

Apparently, no white supremacist groups showed up to answer the challenge and the march went on without any violent incidents, but this is far from the first fight against what Atlanta NAACP branch P resident Richard Rose once called “the largest shrine to white supremacy in the history of the world.”

The city of Stone Mountain is damn near 80 percent Black so Stone Mountain Park being a rallying place for white supremacist groups—probably for as long as it’s been a place for families to have picnics and watch the park’s boring ass laser show every Fourth of July—doesn’t go over well with most residents.



In 2016, a long-planned white nationalist rally called “Rock Stone Mountain” was interrupted by around 50 Black Lives Matter protesters. The event ended with major clashes between the two groups and at least nine people were arrested. Among other things, the groups fought over the existence of that big, ugly ass eyesore of a monument that has served as a tourist attraction for decades. Last year, another “Rock Stone Mountain” rally was planned for Super Bowl weekend, but the park closed down that weekend to avoid more clashes between neo-Nazis and protesters.



One can only imagine what the future holds for angry, racist white people looking to congregate in Stone Mountain Park now that the NFAC has shown that there’s a new militia in town and it ain’t the kind of Confederate flag-waving, musket to ting, wannabe army they have wet dreams of being a part of.



It’s a new day...fuck around and find out.

