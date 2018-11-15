Photo: Rick Loomis (Getty Images)

I’m not sure what conservatives want from Congressmember-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who had the audacity to mention that gentrified D.C. rent was too goddamn high and as such, and because her congressional salary hasn’t kicked in, she and her partner were squirreling away funds to make it work.



The story for Ocasio-Cortez became a narrative device for how working-class folks struggle to make ends meet in a world that doesn’t appear to give a shit about those who aren’t in the one percent. Because conservatives are either too stupid to see that there was really no space for their dimwitted comments in this conversation about living on limited wages, they have taken the opportunity at every turn to bash the new member of the House for not being rich.

Fox News literally laughed at Ocasio-Cortez’s struggles and claimed that her publicly acknowledging her very real life struggle was playing to her base. One talking head even suggested that if she wasn’t spending money on thousand-dollar suits that she wore during her campaign she could’ve been able to afford a month’s rent in Washington, D.C.

Then there is some guy named Eddie Scarry who claims to be a reporter at the Washington Examiner, Washington’s 54th most read newspaper after Rite-Aid coupons, nightclub flyers and the P.S. 54 parents’ bulletin, who posted a stalker-ish photo of Ocasio-Cortez to comment again about her clothing.

The most revealing part about this photo is that the aptly named Scarry doesn’t think that posting this unauthorized photo to his Twitter page in an attempt to clothes-shame Ocasio-Cortez weird.

First off, shout out, Marshalls, Ross, TJ Maxx, Off-Saks, all those outlet malls and secret places where you can look fly for less. Shout out all of us—including Ocasio-Cortez—for balling on a budget and making ends meet. Shout out to my mom who when I was little would buy me a small something every payday and told me earlier, “You always get yourself a little something or else what is all for?”

And secondly and most importantly, fuck these conservatives who apparently are going to try and label-check Ocasio-Cortez at every turn.

Twitter users handed this asshat his face and honestly, their shots are better than the ones that I could think up so here ya go:

Meanwhile, while conservatives are concerning themselves with the cost of Ocasio-Cortez’s garments, she’s busy trying to change shit. As Politico notes, she’s already gotten into her first closed-door fight over climate change. You know someone is about their business when they are fighting about global warming! Maybe if Al Gore would’ve punched someone in the mouth New Orleans would still be like it used to be.

This is the mindset of people who believe in the bullshit idea of American merit, that wealth and privilege are indicative of ability, smarts of hard work. These douchenozzles will helicopter to the top of a mountain and ask why everyone is so tired from climbing. I bet Scarry is one of those kids who snorted cocaine in college while denigrating the black “thug” drug dealers who didn’t realize the value of a good education.

And, the weirdest part of all of this is neither Fox News or Scarry even remotely realize how fucking douche-y they sound.

Of course, if she wore a burlap sack with twine cinched around her waist, she’d be a much more effective congressperson.