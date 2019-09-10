Photo: Jeff Chiu, File (Associated Press)

Antonio Brown, the NFL receiver who just this weekend was traded to the New England Patriots from the Oakland Raiders after getting into a dustup with his Raiders coach, is being accused of raping his former trainer in a lawsuit she filed against him Tuesday.



Brown vehemently denied the accusations and vowed to clear his name.

According to the New York Times, Britney Taylor, a gymnast Brown met while they both attended Central Michigan and then later hired as his trainer, claims Brown “forcibly” raped her in May of last year.

In her lawsuit filed in Florida where Brown lives, Taylor says Brown also made unwanted sexual advances toward her on two earlier occasions in June 2017.

Per the Times:

According to the lawsuit, Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017. First, he exposed himself and kissed her without her permission, the lawsuit says. Later that month, the lawsuit says, while she was watching a television program at his home, Brown started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back. Brown bragged about the incident in profane text messages that are copied in the lawsuit.

Taylor, according to the suit, says she initially severed ties with Brown after the 2017 incidents, but that months later, after Brown apologized, she resumed contact, believing him to be sincere.

However, on May 20, 2018, the suit reads, per the Times:

Brown forced her onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and “forcibly” raped her. She tried to resist him, screaming and repeatedly shouting “no” and “stop,” the lawsuit says, but Brown refused and penetrated her.

In a statement released by her lawyer, Taylor said:

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

Brown, through his lawyer, strongly denied the accusations. Per the Times:

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” said a statement from Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

It was not clear if Taylor had reported her allegations to police, according to the Times.