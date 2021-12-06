Netflix continues to back successful artists, as director Antoine Fuqua has signed a first look partnership with the streaming giant, per Deadline.



The deal is fresh off Fuqua working with the network on his latest film The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The partnership focuses on films and documentary features, with Fuqua renaming his production company from Fuqua Films to Hill District Media.

“Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media.”

Fuqua’s well-known films include The Equalizer, The Magnificent Seven, Training Day, The Equalizer 2, and yes a few others that don’t star Denzel Washington. According to The Numbers, his films have grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

In The Guilty, Gyllenhaal plays Joe Baylor, an LAPD officer who finds himself in a tragic and perilous possible abduction while working at a 911 call center. The film currently has a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is streaming on Netflix.

“Antoine is an impactful storyteller who believes art can create meaningful change in the world,” Tendo Nagenda, VP Netflix Film said in a statement. “We had a great collaboration with him on The Guilty and look forward to telling many more stories together in the future.”

His next directorial outing is Emancipation, which stars Will Smith. “A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.”

He’s also producing Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Sandra Bullock. It follows five assassins on a Japanese bullet train, who figure out their assignments are connected. Bullet Train is scheduled for release April 8.

On the TV side, Fuqua is a director and executive producer on Mayor of Kingstown, which is streaming on Paramount+. He’s also working on the upcoming Amazon series The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. Yeah, we know.

If you like action and drama Fuqua has you covered with projects lined up throughout 2022, plus you still get the repeat airings of Shooter and The Equalizer films, because they’re on practically every day.