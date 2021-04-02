Anthony Mackie Gives the Final Word on Who Won: Falcon or Ant-Man

It’s Friday, so that means it’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier day, y’all! With the series reaching its halfway point, we figured it was the perfect time to drop part two of The Root’s interview with Anthony Mackie, a.k.a the Falcon.



The second part of our interview focuses on the challenges of bringing the scale and spectacle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the small screen, as well as how WandaVision wound up being the perfect series to lead into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie also goes into the complicated relationship between the show’s titular characters and how their shared history in the movies shapes the characters’ opinions of each other throughout the series.

Most importantly though, Mackie explains why he actually didn’t lose his fight to Ant-Man in, uh, Ant-Man. I have my takes on the matter, but I’ll leave it up to you to decide who actually took the W that day.

While I’ve had my reservations about the pacing of the series, it looks like the pieces are starting to fall in place for the show to really kick into high gear and give us those good-good super powered beatdowns. I can’t wait to check out this week’s episode as an old villain is set to reemerge, and, personally, I’m very curious to see how John “Captain Do You Know Who My Father Is?” Walker is going to be involved in the fight.



Make sure you keep it locked in on The Root for all your The Falcon and the Winter Soldier needs! Every Monday we have recaps of the latest episodes (written by yours truly; you know I always be plugging), and if you missed part one of our interview with Anthony Mackie, check it out!