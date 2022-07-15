Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is feeling some type of way at the fact that his popular show got snubbed as it relates to this year’s Emmy nominees.

The comedic actor divulged as much during his opening monologue as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, according to Deadline, incredulously telling the audience that he nor his costar Tracee Ellis Ross, nor his popular show weren’t nominated for this year’s awards.

“Can you believe that shit, Mama?” Anderson asked his mother Doris, who sitting in the audience. “Now I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or Black-ish or Tracee. I’m just saying they’re racist.” (That right there was a classic Andre Johnson moment, I guess the apple doesn’t fall too far from the fictitious tree.)

He then went on to tease a handful of the white shows up for Outstanding Comedy Series, which include HBO’s Barry, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and FX’s What We Do In the Shadows: “And you know what did get nominated for Best Comedy? Barry, a show about a murderer. And What We Do in the Shadows, a show about vampires who murder people. And Only Murders in the Building, a show about a podcast about a murder. So Black-ish wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all those white people murder shows.”

Despite Anderson’s disappointment, he can take solace in the fact that the show did actually receive two nominations: one for Outstanding Contemporary Costume and the other for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling. He and Ross have seemingly been nominated every year since Black-ish came on the scene, and while I have nothing against that fact, it is nice to see some other Black faces and projects in the running this year (looking at you Abbott Elementary.) I’m sure we’ll see both Anderson and Ross back on the Emmys’ roster in no time. But until then , just keep rooting for everybody Black, Anthony! A win for one of us is a win for all of us!