One day the South Dakota Governor is signing a law that prohibits universities from using training material that could cause racial “discomfort.” Next, the Governor of Mississippi is signing a law that limits the discussion of race in schools. New laws are being signed by republicans left and right that ban critical race theory and the teaching of racism in America.



Since 2020, a total of 35 states have signed into law or proposed legislation that will ban or restrict the teaching of critical race theory, according to ABC News.

Critical race theory aims to look at how racism has molded every part of American society such as public policy and institutions such as the justice system.

Many lawmakers have been publicly against critical race theory in an attempt to restrict discussions of race in classrooms and diversity training, according to ABC News.



Some states have been super successful in getting bills to pass that will restrict the teaching of CRT and for some, they have been unsuccessful.

From ABC News:

A total of 16 states so far have signed into law bills restricting education on race in classrooms or state agencies. There are currently 19 states that are considering bills or policies that restrict race education in schools or state agencies. Six states failed to pass this type of legislation. Eight states have yet to introduce any legislation on this topic.

The politicians who support these bills claim that the people teaching students about race makes people feel “discomfort,” according to ABC News.

This is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis did when he pushed a bill that bans private businesses and schools from making white people feel “discomfort” when teaching racism.

But, those in favor of critical race theory say that people are going against the teaching of it so they can reverse the progress made in diversity and racial equity.

Justin Hansford, a law professor at Howard University said according to ABC News, “There’s long-term resentment against people of color speaking up for civil rights. If you don’t see race, that doesn’t really help anybody. It’s ignoring the truth.”