Another Achievement For Tyler Perry: Leading The Pack For Worst Movies of 2019 With Eight Razzy Award Nods For A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry leads Razzy Award Nominations with 2019's ‘A Madea Family Funeral’ Photo : Getty Images

Tyler Perry is nominated among the worst achievements in film for 2019 but the history-making Hollywood mogul is not in bad company.

A Madea Family Funeral garnered eight nods from the Golden Raspberry Foundation, which announced its picks for the Razzie Awards – celebrating the worst films the film industry had to offer last year.

Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and played four roles in the film, which was selected to compete for worst picture, worst screenplay, worst actress, worst screen combo, worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel and two worst supporting actor nominations.

Cassi Davis, who played Aunt Bam in the film, was nominated for worst supporting actress. The School Daze alum is competing against Dame Judi Dench, Jessica Chastain, Rebel Wilson and Fenessa Pineda for the award.

The CATastrophic Cats, which the Razzie organizers described as a “widely derided feline flop,” also scored eight nominations, alongside Sylvester Stallone’s audacious Rambo sequel, Deadline reported.

Usually announced the day before the Oscars, The Razzie Awards were re-schedule this year due to the Oscar ceremony being moved up.

The actual ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Since 1980, UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans presented the satirical ceremony as a parody to the Academy Awards.

Through the years, s ome of Hollywood’s biggest names have been nominated and awarded for the humorous honor, including Will Smith (who was nominated this year for his work as Genie in Aladdin), Barbara Streisand (Yentl), Halle Berry (Catwoman), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Doom), Whoopi Goldberg (The Telephone), Al Pacino (Revolution) and Beyoncé (Obsessed).