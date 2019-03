Anna Deavere Smith is a woman of many talents. She is a playwright, an actress, and, ultimately, a storyteller. In her latest role, Smith plays the clerk of court Tina Krissman on For The People, which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Smith shares her thoughts on the importance of standing up for what matters, the impact of Shondaland on television, and offers a word of advice to those interested in the arts.



Check out the rest of our conversation in the video above.