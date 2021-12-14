Chicago officers barged into Anjanette Young’s home while she was naked and getting ready for bed one night in Feb. 2019, only offering her a jacket and blanket after handcuffing her.

Following a tense legal battle and fight involving Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the release of body camera footage, the Chicago City Council will now vote Wednesday on a proposed $2.9 million settlement for the nurse. The City Council’s Finance Committee already approved the settlement on Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Young sued the city and Chicago Police Department, alleging willful and wanton conduct from the officers and accusing them of trying to cover up the no-knock warrant they executed using a bad tip.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended seven officers for discipline last month for their misconduct and one officer, Sgt. Alex Wolinski, is already facing disciplinary charges.

“We have reached an agreement with the City, which is subject to the approval of the entire City Council,” Keenan J. Saulter, an attorney for Young, wrote in an email, according to CNN.

From the Tribune:

Acting on a bad tip that a man with an illegal firearm lived in the apartment, 13 police raided Young’s home in February 2019, restraining her while she was getting ready for bed and forcing her to stand handcuffed and naked as officers searched her residence. Officers would testify Young was completely naked for 16 seconds before first a jacket, then a blanket were draped around her shoulders, Meza said Monday. It was 10 minutes before officers allowed Young to head to her bedroom to get dressed. If the case went to trial, a jury might award her $13 million — $1 million for each officer in the apartment — or $16 million — $1 million for each second she was completely undressed, she told aldermen. Though Young has agreed to the settlement, Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th, said she should have gotten more, in part because the administration has “revictimized” her in its dealings with her since the incident came to light. “To be at less than ($3 million), while good for taxpayers, I don’t think does justice for Ms. Young,” Lopez said.

In response to the fallout from the raid, the city made changes to its policy and procedures on search warrants in March, including banning no-knock warrants except in extreme circumstances and thorough investigations for information used to obtain search warrants.

According to the Tribune, the Finance Committee also approved three other settlements in cases of alleged police misconduct on Monday for a total of $2.16 million.