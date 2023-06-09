When another user alleged she subjected the late Luther Vandross to the same treatment back in the day, she responded:

“Mr. Vandross & I were one of the Most Successful R&B/Pop, Sold Out, Arena Concert Tours, of its Time. We Created Joy, Jobs & Commerce for Our Community. As, Successful Business Partners often do? We had disagreements. We also, had Joy. *Balance abxo.”

She later added in subsequent tweets:

When your Trademark/Name & Companies, Create Jobs, Commerce... and, Joy. It deserves, the benefits of Truth and, Protection. I Come, in Peace... Drinking water & Always, minding, My *OWN (synonym) Businesses*. ABX

Live Nation, took Full responsibility. I Went on My Stage, at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of full production. I have Never, been in Concert, with my Friend Maxwell I *Did, my Job/Lifelong Profession. Your public statements are false

Another, Truth?... My company defended & Prevailed against the lawsuit filed, (Not by Babyface, but by his reps. at the time). Kenny, came to me YEARS ago, in the Spirit of Community & WE put It ALL, behind us. & came Together, in Love, Peace, Music & Community & 4giveness.

She concluded: “As Creators, in multi-billion dollar industries?... When, WE decide to put aside our differences. We can Invest our Energies/Light into Creating Jobs, Commerce & Community. Celebrate Each Other. Ok. Auntie, is done. abx.”