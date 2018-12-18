The queen that is Angela Bassett has had yet another huge year in film and television. The 60-year-old veteran actor (yes, that’s right. SIXTY.) was busy with major hits in 2018, including Black Panther, Mission Impossible: Fallout and 9-1-1. Now she’s finishing strong with her role as the first female robot in the sixth Transformers franchise film, Bumblebee. She plays the role of Shatter, queen of the Decepticons.



In the above interview she discusses the film, enjoying her role as a villain, and the phenomenal year she’s had. See the full video above.