Update: The Root reported yesterday that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans wasted no time calling out Andy Cohen for making light of cast members Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne’s treatment of fellow housewife Garcelle Beauvais.

Cohen has since made a statement on his SiriusXM radio show.

“I just want to say, I’ve been listening to everyone’s feedback about the reunion, and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning to the serious conversation that was at hand,” Cohen said on Monday.

The RHOBH producer said he had “deep admiration for Garcelle” and that the two had a chance to speak after the reunion episode aired on October 19.

“I should’ve been more in tune with her feelings,” Cohen said.

Andy Cohen is taking some heat after his behavior at the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion. Fans are looking at him sideways after they believe he gave white cast members Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne a pass for their shady treatment of co-star Garcelle Beauvais, who is Black.



Everyone knows the Real Housewives are all about bringing the drama. In fact, that’s exactly what fans tune in for every week. But fans believe Rinna and Jayne crossed the line when they threw Beauvais’ book, “Love Me As I Am,” in the trash, filmed it and shared it on social media.

In an Instagram story, Erika showed a pic of Beauvais’ book in the trash and wrote, “@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” with the kiss emoji.

At the reunion, Rinna admitted to being the one who recorded the incident and shared the video with other cast members in a group chat. The actress says her actions were in response to a passage in the book about her daughter, Amelia, that paints her in a negative light. For her part, Beauvais says she was only retelling a story from a cast trip to Italy in season 10.

Rather than calling them out for their behavior, the Real Housewives producer seemed to laugh it off and asked them a less-than-serious question about their recycling habits instead. Meanwhile, Beauvais appeared to be on the verge of tears while talking about the rest of the cast laughing at her expense.

But RHOBH viewers did not hold back, putting Cohen on blast for what they believe to be preferential treatment of white cast members.

“Do y’all see how Andy completely dismisses any opportunity to hold Rinna and Erika accountable?” one pissed off viewer wrote online. “Like am I crazy or does he really not care about showing his preferences?”

Another wrote, “That scripted ass speech Andy did on last [week’s] reunion about condemning racism means absolutely nothing if you’re gonna go on to have a kiki with those evil ladies about them throwing Garcelle’s book in the trash. Like pls be fr [sic]. Andy is a mean girl too.”

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to defend herself, posting in a story, “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls—-. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.” And she doubled down with another slide, writing, “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p——— are Go watch Dubai.”

Don’t tempt us, Lisa.