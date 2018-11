Andrew Gillum may not be Florida’s first black governor, but he still had an encouraging message of perseverance and endurance for his supporters during his concession speech to opponent Ron DeSantis.

Imagine what would happen if, just once, a black person didn’t have to conduct himself with grace and humility in the face of a system that feels like it’s rigged against black folks at all levels.



I digress. But Gillum makes one thing clear through his powerful words —he’s not going anywhere.