Photo: Matt Sayles (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is under investigation by Fox and National Geographic in light of sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.

Three women have accused the “Cosmos” host of sexual misconduct, including an instance of rape. Tyson has yet to comment publicly on the allegations.

Beginning on Nov. 8, Patheos published multiple accounts from women who have detailed Tyson’s inappropriate behavior. Tchiya Amet recalled being drugged and raped by him in 1984 when they were both graduate students, while Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Bucknell University, alleges that she was “felt up” by Tyson at a 2009 party. His former assistant, Ashley Watson, states that his constant sexual advances forced her to quit her job.

The producers of “Cosmos” released the following statement:

﻿“The credo at the heart of ‘Cosmos’ is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of ‘Cosmos’ can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

Advertisement

While Fox and National Geographic have released a joint statement of their own.

“We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson. We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports.”

Outside of his numerous television and media appearances, Tyson serves at the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Advertisement

“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” originally aired in 2014 on PBS as a miniseries. It’s second series was scheduled to premiere in early 2019.