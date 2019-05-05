Photo: Five-year-Old Maleah Davis (Houston Police)

An Amber Alert has been issued for five-year-old Maleah Davis, last seen in the 16500 block of the Southwest Freeway in North Houston, Tex. on Saturday around 9 p.m.

According to a local ABC affiliate, Maleah was wearing a pink bow in her hair with a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers. She has black hair and brown eyes and stands 3 feet tall, weighing 30 to 40 pounds.

According to her stepfather, whose name was withheld by authorities, she was abducted by three Hispanic men who were driving a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck. Maleah’s stepfather claims that he was assaulted but dropped off alongside his son in the Sugar Land area before Maleah’s abductors sped off with her. No license plate number was issued for the truck.

“The motive in the kidnapping incident and its original north Houston location are unknown at this time. Investigators have been interviewing family members throughout the morning,” Houston police said in a statement.

Police believe the incident began in north Houston. Sugar Land is located more than 20 miles southwest of Houston.

Anyone with information on Maleah Davis’ whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

