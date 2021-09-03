One of the newest stars of poetry is now the newest face of Estée Lauder; Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who shot to fame as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history during the inauguration of President Joe Biden, has inked a first-of-its-kind partnership with the legacy cosmetics company. According to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Gorman will be one of the brand’s global changemakers and spokesmodels, with her first campaign debuting in spring 2022. Additionally, she will curate Writing Change, Lauder’s new literacy initiative, to which it will contribute $3 million over the next three years.

Gorman’s partn ership was announced in an Instagram post from Estée Lauder, featuring the radiant poet in a purple tulle gown with coordinating eye makeup and a braided updo.

Welcome to the #EsteeLauder family, Amanda Gorman! 🎉Poet, writer and youth advocate, @amandascgorman joins us as our first-ever Global Changemaker. Amanda will use the power of language to create a new expression in beauty. She will also launch WRITING CHANGE, a new initiative with @esteelaudercompanies to advance literacy as a pathway to equality, access and social change.

“I am honored to partner with the Estée Lauder Companies to activate change through literacy, and to represent a brand founded by such an inspiring and daring woman,” Gorman said in a statement obtained by WWD.

“Our company was founded by an extraordinary woman, Estée Lauder, who paved the way for women everywhere to believe anything is possible,” added Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president of Estée Lauder Cos. “Our first-of-its-kind partnership with Amanda was created under these very same trailblazing ideals.”



“Amanda embodies a new generation and demonstrates the importance and influence of voice,” said Estée Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda, w ho described Writing Change as a “collective journey to strengthen [the company’s] commitment to girls’ education, helping provide the skills needed to be heard around the globe.”

Supermodel and fellow Estée Lauder ambassador Adut Akech was among the many who congratulated Gorman into her new role, commenting “Welcome to the family queen,” on the brand’s announcement post.

“I couldn’t be more honored to welcome Amanda to the Estée Lauder brand as our first-ever global changemaker,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, group president at the Estée Lauder Cos. and global brand president of Estée Lauder, speaking exclusively to WWD. “Amanda’s transformative voice has the power to connect with others in a deep and meaningful way, inspiring the confidence and courage to create change. Together we can make a real impact on how women and girls around the world view themselves and one another, looking at beauty through a new lens.”