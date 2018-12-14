Photo: Gerald Herbert (AP Images)

Cameron Sterling, the son of Alton Sterling, has been arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy he was supposed to be babysitting.



According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Advocate, when confronted by the boy’s mother, Sterling reportedly didn’t deny an incident occurred while he was watching after the child; he allegedly claimed he’d had some type of episode.

Sterling is accused of taking the child into a bedroom, locking the door, and raping the boy, according to The Advocate.

Sterling was booked into Parish Prison on a count of first-degree rape.



In 2016, Alton Sterling, Cameron’s father, was shot and killed after an encounter with two white police officers after they received reports Alton Sterling was brandishing a gun. Video of the incident showed that Alton Sterling was not holding a weapon when he was shot and killed, sparking protest across the country.

The state’s attorney general declined to charge the officers involved.