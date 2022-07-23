Just days after news broke about the brutal beating of 25 year old Brandon Calloway, members of his fraternity have released a public statement. According to the official website of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the organization’s General President, Dr. Willis L. Lonzer reached out to Calloway within 24 hours of the incident. They’ve transparently stated that while they don’t know all of the facts, they stand with their frat brother and his family.

As previously reported, Calloway was arrested in his home last week in Oakland, Tennessee for a series of alleged traffic violations. According to a police affidavit, Calloway drove through a stop sign, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph zone, and when he did not stop, a chase ensued that led officers to his front door. Upon arrival, the 25 year old apparently ran into the house where he attempted to lock himself in a room. This tragically resulted in the officers kicking down the door, then proceeding to tase and beat Calloway with a baton.

Footage of the incident, originally recorded by someone inside of the home, has since gone viral. The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is now demanding an investigation.

“Incidents like these further highlight law enforcement’s perceived disparity in its treatment of people of color and lack of professionalism seen in the viral video of the incident,” the statement reads in part.

“We also urge the Oakland Police Department and all law enforcement to revisit their engagement and usage of force practices and procedures.”

The statement concludes with: “Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. refuses to remain silent when people of color, particularly members of our fraternity, are treated unfairly and brutalized. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate appropriate actions.”

According to Calloway’s attorney, Andre Wharton, Calloway was unaware that officers were attempting to pull him over due to their failure to activate their sirens. Wharton is questioning how a routing traffic stop “turns into head injuries, hospitalization and significant pain and suffering.”