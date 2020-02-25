Alleged Altercation Over a Juice Box Results in Student Being Airlifted to Hospital

Kiana Randolph’s son was injured during an alleged altercation with a teacher and had to be airlifted to a hospital. Screenshot : KTRK

A mother in Houston received a phone call from her son’s school saying he had been injured in an altercation. When she arrived at the school, her son had a deep gash above his eyebrow and had to be airlifted to a hospital. But that’s not the most disturbing part of the story, believe it or not.

Kiana Randolph told Houston station KTRK that the injury her 11-year-old son Kamauri Williamson received was as a result of a lunchtime altercation with a teacher over a juice box.

“They’re supposed to be in a safe place while you’re at work, and to get this type of reaction of a head being busted open, especially over a juice box,” Randolph said. “Nobody deserves this, especially my son. I would never had thought that would have happened to my kid.”

Randolph said her son was accused of stealing a juice box. She told the station she had seen parts of the fracas that were caught on surveillance video.

“You see the teacher grab the hoodie and you see, at one point, my son’s fee t lift up off the ground,” she said. “H e’s basically being choked. ”

The alleged incident happened last week at Post Elementary School, which is part of the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, or Cy-Fair ISD. The district released a statement that said:

“ A Post Elementary School student had a medical emergency last Wednesday that precipitated the need for emergency treatment. The employee was placed on administrative leave, and the incident is currently under investigation.”

The teacher, who has not been identified, has not been charged with any crimes.

Adam Ramji, an attorney representing the family, told KTRK, “I have a lot of trust in the justice system, so I hope this guy is going to be prosecuted for doing something he shouldn’t have. More so, other teachers need to be aware that if you’re around children, there are certain ways to manage it and definitely certain ways not to manage it.”

Williamson has since returned to school, but his mother remains concerned.

“[That teacher] needs to not be able to work with children again,” she said. “Just, not at all. That was just very, very upsetting to watch as a mother. It is very hurtful. No one’s child should be treated like that in any manner.”