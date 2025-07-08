L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Went Up Against 90 Homeland Security Soldiers, Here’s What Happened Next

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks at a candlelight vigil on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The vigil was held with interfaith leaders from across the city to call for an end to violence after days of protests. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Earlier today, Mayor Bass enacted a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., saying it was "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting." (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Federal agents flooded a public park in Los Angeles amid ongoing tensions between military and local political leaders. But as soon as dozens of soldiers were spotted, they were met face to face by none other than the city's Black mayor, who wasn't taking "no" for an answer.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Mayor Karen Bass has been outspoken against President Donald Trump sending National Guard troops to quell anti-ICE protests. But despite the official's outrage, it seems the troops have yet to leave. On Monday (July 7), dozens of soldiers were seen descending onto MacArthur Park, and Bass wasn't having it.

KTLA reported Department of Homeland Security and military vehicles were positioned at the park that morning, including at least four white vans believed to be used to transport detainees to jails and detention centers. Armed soldiers on horseback were supported by others on foot as they marched on soccer fields and trampled through the park located in an immigrant-heavy neighborhood.

As soon as footage of the parade got back to Mayor Bass, she went down there to personally handle the situation. "My purpose was one, to witness what was going on, but then when I got there, to do what I could to stop it,” she said during a press conference.

"What I saw in the park today looked like a city under siege, under armed occupation,” said Bass. The mayor quickly arrived to the scene and demanded to speak to the person in charge, Head of Customs Rodney Scott.

https://twitter.com/MayorOfLA/status/1942296116378362055 Twitter

"They put me on the phone with the individual. I said 'that this needed to end, what was the purpose in them being here,' but it absolutely needed to end," Bass continued during the press conference. "He said that they would be leaving within minutes, and I believe a few minutes later they left."

Bass later took to X to share footage of the Guard officers. "This is footage from today in MacArthur Park. Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through," she added. "Absolutely outrageous."

City Council member Eunisses Hernandez also joined Bass during the Monday press conference. She decreed local leaders are working non-stop to rid the sanctuary city of ICE agents and military sent by Trump. "We will continue to have each other’s backs, and we will continue to demand the immediate withdrawal of federal troops and ICE from our city," Hernandez said.

Interestingly enough, the councilwoman also warned that Los Angeles is a "canary in a coal mine" for other cities. She added, "What you saw happening in MacArthur Park is coming to you," speaking directly to city leader across the country.

https://twitter.com/Elex_Michaelson/status/1942289331248587004 Twitter

In a statement obtained by CBS News, ICE confirmed the "large–scale federal immigration enforcement operation in downtown Los Angeles today, supported by the military units that President Trump deployed to the area earlier this year to protect federal property and agents." The statement continued, "ICE was involved but the operation was led by CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection], which has been overseeing immigration enforcement efforts in the LA area for the past weeks."

City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson bashed Monday's military spectacle, saying it "looked like the staging for a TikTok video." He continued, "And what we say to Border Patrol as the Council, if you want to film in L.A., you should apply for a film permit like everybody else and stop trying to scare the bejesus out of everybody in this great city."

Federal agents have not confirmed if anyone was detained stemming from Monday's event. Around 90 soldiers were present.