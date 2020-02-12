Roger Stone out here looking like a villain in an overseas Parody of “Harry Potter and the Unfit President.” Photo : ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS ( Getty Images )

At this point, I’m not sure why Trump is making Attorney General William Barr dance so hard. Maybe he likes watching Barr’s stomach jiggle. Maybe he enjoys knowing just how far the head of the Department of Justice will go to save him. Maybe he’s masochistic.



Either way, I’m sure Trump is enjoying the newfound clusterfuck that is the criminal case of Roger Stone in which prosecutors suggested that Trump’s homeboy receive some seven to nine years in prison and then the president hopped on Twitter to call bullshit, claiming that the case and the proposal was “a miscarriage of justice.”



The very next day, the Department of Justice, run by white Rerun, aka Evil John Goodman face and Trump loyalist, William Barr, sent word to the judge that the sentencing “does not accurately reflect the Department of Justice’s position on what would be a reasonable sentence in this matter” and that the actual sentence should be “far less,” NBC News reports.



From NBC News:



It urges the judge in the case, Amy Berman Jackson, to consider Stone’s “advanced age, health, personal circumstances, and lack of criminal history in fashioning an appropriate sentence.” “The defendant committed serious offenses and deserves a sentence of incarceration,” but based “on the facts known to the government, a sentence of between 87 to 108 months’ imprisonment, however, could be considered excessive and unwarranted under the circumstances. Ultimately, the government defers to the Court as to what specific sentence is appropriate under the facts and circumstances of this case,” the filing said.

After it was clear that Barr was firmly working as the president’s adult undergarment and was willing to undermine his own attorneys on the case, lead prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky withdrew as a prosecutor in the case.

“Another prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, also resigned — both from the case and as an assistant U.S. attorney. Kravis on Tuesday filed a notice with the judge saying he ‘no longer represents the government in this matter.’ The other two prosecutors, Adam Jed and Michael Marando, also withdrew from the case,” NBC News reports.

The president continued on with his childish tirade about “miscarriage” and “justice” in the Oval Office, Tuesday, when he told reporters that he didn’t speak with the DOJ about Stone’s sentencing but he could if he wanted to because he’s the goddamn king!

“I’d be able to do it if I wanted. I have the absolute right to do it. I stay out of things to a degree that people wouldn’t believe,” he said, before adding that he “thought the recommendation was ridiculous. I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous.”

“I thought it was an insult to our country and it shouldn’t happen,” Trump said. “These are the same Mueller people who put everybody through hell and I think it’s a disgrace,” NBC News reports.

Trump also took aim at the four prosecutors who resigned from the case after being undermined by Trump’s favorite groin supporter.

When asked if he’d be pardoning Stone, the president hinted at what he’d use for his reasoning.

“Prosecutorial Misconduct?” he wrote.

And that’s the part that doesn’t make any sense to me. Trump clearly has no problem doing whatever he likes while in office, so why make Evil Fred Berry dance if he’s only going to pardon Stone no matter how much time he gets?



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has calle d on the Justice Department Inspector General to “open an investigation immediately.” We will wait and see how far that goes. In the meantime try to enjoy Evil Fred Berry’s poplock routine.

