Photo: Alex Wong (Getty)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling out the dire situation for immigrants being held at the United States’ southern border in federal detention centers as being akin to the concentration camps of the Holocaust — and she doesn’t care who may be butt-hurt about the comparison.



“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said Monday in a video post on Instagram, according to the Washington Examiner. “The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it.”

As one could probably expect, Ocasio-Cortez’s statements caused an uproar among Republicans, with critics accusing the New York Democrat of demeaning those who suffered during the Holocaust.

“Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted Tuesday, Mother Jones reports. “6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this.”

Ocasio-Cortez was undaunted, according to Mother Jones, responding to Cheney on Twitter:

“Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to ‘educate me,’ I’m curious: What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?How would you dress up DHS’s [Department of Homeland Security’s] mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents?”

And earlier Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez further indicated she had said what she said, stating on Twitter, as the Examiner recounts: