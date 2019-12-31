Alabama Police Poses With "Quilt" Made from Signs of the Homeless

Screenshot : WKRG-TV

Another day, another example of police officers just being straight trash. I really don’t have any other way to put it.

CBS News reports that the 4th Precinct in Mobile, Alabama is under fire after two of it’s officers posted a picture on Facebook posing with a “quilt” made from the signs of the homeless with the quote “Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt!” What a fantastic demonstration of the grace and empathy that the police have for society’s most downtrodden group.

Panhandling is illegal in Mobile so it’s presumed all of these signs were from the 63 arrests they made involving panhandling. There are so many things wrong with the existence of this photo. Starting with the fact they actually took the time out of their day to make a quilt from panhandler signs.

Seriously. Store brand Brian O’Connor and middle aged Bonkers (no disrespect to Bonkers) spent actual time taping together all of these signs they took from the homeless. You know they at least had to go through one if not two rolls of packing tape. Then, as though they were children proudly presenting a self-portrait made of macaroni, they posted it on Facebook for the world to see.

The thing that has me perplexed is what, exactly, did they think the response was going to be? Were they expecting mad high fives and folks going “Hell yeah Brad! You sure showed those homeless people!” I don’t know if either of them is actually named Brad but, I mean, come on now.

Mobile City Police Chief Lawrence Battiste has apologized for the picture and issued a statement that says:

“...We offer our sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture of a Facebook post by two of our officers where they are holding up a homeless “quilt” made of panhandling signs. Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state.”

The officers are under administrative review to determine what disciplinary action, if any, will be appropriate. Which is all well and good but what will it really solve? The fact of the matter is they have no problem dehumanizing those less fortunate than them. A slap on the wrist probably isn’t going to change that.