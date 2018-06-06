Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta (AP Images)

Kelly Sadler, the White House aide who made national news when she “joked” that no one in the Trump administration should care what Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) thinks since “he’s dying anyway,” has left the White House.



The West Wing aide made the comment after news that the gravely ill 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says, “Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President,” the Associated Press reports.

Saddler told colleagues during a closed door meeting that they shouldn’t worry about McCain’s opinion regarding President Donald Trump’s CIA nominee because “he’s dying anyway,” a remark that led to a torrent of criticism.

Instead of offering McCain an apology, Trump demanded a crackdown to prevent leaks to the media.

Sadler apologized to the McCain family privately, but McCain’s daughter asked for a public apology, AP reports.