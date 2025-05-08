After That Met Gala Video Went Viral, Doechii Breaks Her Silence... and the Internet Has Thoughts

Doechii finally has something to say about all the online chatter and backlash she received following her 2025 Met Gala debut on Monday. But her response may have missed the mark.

As we previously told you, the “Anxiety” artist went viral on social media after a video of her making her way to the popular event was posted. In it, she can be heard being “rude” to her assistants, standing behind a white wardrobe screen in an attempt to hide her outfit from the paparazzi. Feeling as if the screen was not enough, Doechii soon yelled out that she needed “four f*****g” umbrellas to act as shields before she would start walking again. This, in turn, sent her team scrambling to find additional umbrellas before making a pathway for her to leave.

“No, stop. Get me another umbrella now,” she demanded. “And another one. I need four f*****g umbrellas...Hold that umbrella go and do not let that f*****g umbrella go.”

As a result, folks online were quick to call her out on her behavior, with some describing her and that moment as “a lot” and “berating.” Others came to her defense citing the fact that the gala is a high-stress event and she was just trying to give directions.

Now, the “Nissan Altima” rapper is speaking out about the matter in a comical way, posting a video to her Instagram story and TikTok using a viral trend.

“God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas,” the video read, showing a partially confused Doechii with her hands raised. If you’re chronically online, then you’ll know she’s playing on the “God forbid” trend on TikTok where a person gives an example of something they done and use the previous phrase to excuse their decision. She then followed it up with another post to her story, writing:

All jokes aside, I’m so so so proud of my glam team and the LV [Louis Vuitton, who dressed her] team for an incredible night. We’ve been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am [and] what I stand for. It’s nothing but God that this year was our debut. Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. And a time was had.

She even included a purple umbrella emoji. As expected, her response was also met with mixed reactions on social media.

“I giggled at Doechii’s tik tok response, and frankly, I think the ‘backlash’ has been dramatic. She likely apologized to her team after the stressful day was done, and y’all still on here grandstanding. It’ll be okay, I promise,” wrote one user.

“My thing is y’all want Doechii to apologize to yall…… and for what? How yall know she didn’t apologize to her team?? Because someone wasn’t recording?? She wasn’t even supposed to be seen the first time around yet,” said another.

Added another, “Doechii could have just said she was stressed and than apologised for all that but girl.”