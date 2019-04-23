Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Now that Russell “Future Baby Daddy” Wilson is the highest paid quarterback in the entire NFL, he decided to give the men on his offensive line a little gift — $12,000 in Amazon stock each.

As reported by The Root, Wilson recently signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, and hey, why not share a little of that wealth with those who literally protect his neck?

TMZ Sports reports that in a letter to all 13 of his linemen, Wilson thanked and praised his peoples and was quite deliberate with the type of gift that keeps on giving (at least that is the hope).

“Every Sunday we go to battle together,” Wilson wrote ... “You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family. This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

“When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication a dozen different ideas came to mind. Some were flashy, some were cool, but I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children.”



He added: “You have invested in my life,” Wilson wrote, “this is my investment into yours.”

Wonder what Ciara got?