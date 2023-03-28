After Heartbreaking School Shooting, Lenny Kravitz Shows Love to Nashville at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

While America was heartbroken over another mass shooting in Nashville , Tenn., Lenny Kravitz had the difficult task of hosting Monday’s 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The actor/singer opened the show with a message of love and support for the city of Nashville.

“I want to take a moment to send some of that healing love to the families and the innocent people that lost their lives at the Covenant S chool today and to the entire Nashville community,” he said. “Our hearts are heavy and we are with you. Nashville, we love you, and America, we must do better.”

Advertisement

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman shot and killed three adults and three children at a private Christian school in Nashville. She “fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school,” before she was then killed by the police. Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron said she was “reportedly armed with at least two assault-style rifles as well as a handgun.” It’s only the end of March, but this is already the 19th shooting at a school or university where at least one person was wounded. Kravitz is absolutely right, America needs to do better for our kids.

Later in the show, Lenny also performed a medley of his biggest hits, including “American Woman; ” “Fly Away;” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” And in case you were wondering, the rocker still has it. Lenny Kravitz is allegedly 58 years old but I’m gonna need to see some proof because I don’t believe that for a second.

Lenny Kravitz Performs At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

That wasn’t the end of The Hunger Games actor’s eventful night. He also found himself in a viral moment when Taylor Swift screamed in excitement at seeing him backstage. The “I Belong to You” singer can be heard saying, “Oh you’ve been in my closet,” as he praises her sparkly hooded top and matching leggings. Kravitz is well-known for his positive energy, and this is just another example of how he lifts up his fellow artists.

G/O Media may get a commission Sale sale sale Early Savings - Wayfair’s Five Days of Deals The sale before the sale.

Prep your backyard for spring with these early deals. Shop the Sale at Wayfair Advertisement