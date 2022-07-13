Last week, I told you about the initial experience our gang of four grown-ups had upon boarding the Disney Wish. In part two of my recap, I want to dive deeper into the experiences we had at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, and on our following day at sea.

Once we docked at Castaway Cay, we knew we were in for relaxation on steroids. We had the choice of three locations, one of which—Serenity Bay— was adults-only. We opted to camp out at Pelican Point, which was relatively peaceful even with little ones nearby. The water was a perfect shade of blue, the beach was speckled with lounge chairs and beach umbrellas that were calling our names, and a convenient hut called the Sand Bar was at the ready for beachside drink service. There were tubes available for us to enjoy, and even a huge waterslide called the Pelican Plunge that hubby decided he would try out.

After a day of soaking up the sun, and a filling BBQ lunch, we headed back to unwind and see what else the ship had to offer. We felt we had found our tribe when we discovered the Keg and Compass, a bar featuring specialty beers and tasty bites. The place was packed and lively, with folks playing cards, doing beer tastings and marveling at the map-themed decor.

Before we knew it, it was time for our second dinner seating, this time in the Worlds of Marvel restaurant. We geeked out at the superhero-themed space, that even featured audience participation. I won’t spoil it for those who might make the trip, but let’s just say we saw some special guests and had another memorable meal.

On our last day on the ship, we started early by booking Swedish massages at the ship’s Senses Spa and Salon. The therapists worked out kinks we never knew we had! We spent the rest of the day on the adults-only Deck 13, watching the waves, taking a dip in the infinity pool, and gabbing with newfound friends we met on the ship. Our last adventure? Visiting The Rose, an adult-exclusive lounge with a Beauty and the Beast theme that offered fine cocktails and a Kurt Russell-Goldie Hawn chardonnay I never even knew existed and won’t soon forget.

It was all over way too soon, but I think we made some good memories. Adulting on a Disney cruise is not only quite possible, but in fact, totally worth it for fans of the brand.