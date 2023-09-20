Actors, Activists Join LaVar Burton in the Fight Against Book Bans

Gabrielle Union, Billy Porter, Nikki Giovanni and Angie Thomas are among the over 175 actors, musicians, authors and activists who signed an open letter this week initiated by actor and beloved Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton against the growing trend of book bans across the country.



Just in time for National Banned Books Month in October, Burton has partnered with public advocacy organization MoveOn Political Action on a campaign warning of the dangers of censorship— and they’re urging creatives to get in on the fight.

“It’s embarrassing that we are banning books in this country, in this culture, in this day and age. And it’s dangerous that a handful of individuals are deciding that any book with Black and queer people is divisive,” said Burton, executive producer of the 2023 documentary The Right to Read, in a statement to The Root. “We are calling on everyone to join us in raising their voices to uphold artistic freedom, embrace multicultural history and put a stop once and for all to book bans.”

Although a recent NPR poll revealed that most Republicans are against book bans, it’s impossible to deny the conservative minority that has made it their mission to censor books that deal with issues of race, gender identity and sexuality. According to the American Library Association, 2022 produced the highest number of attempted book bans in the 20 years the organization has been collecting the data. Republican state lawmakers in Missouri are taking things one scary step further, not just banning books but pretending to burn them.

And MoveOn’s letter warns that book bans are just the beginning.

“It’s only a matter of time before regressive, suppressive ideologues will shift their focus toward other forms of art and entertainment to further their attacks and efforts to scapegoat marginalized communities, particularly BIPOC and LGBTQ+ folks,” the letter reads.

As part of its campaign, MoveOn also plans to distribute free banned books with its Banned Bookmobile throughout the month of October in states like Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina.