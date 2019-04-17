Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

In what can only be considered a continuous effort by the Donald Trump administration to undo former president (and best president to ever do it) Barack Obama’s legacy, National Security Adviser John Bolton has declared that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are the three wheels on the tricycle of socialism while announcing new sanctions against the Latin American countries.



From the Miami Herald:

The Trump administration is tightening restrictions on travel and remittances to Cuba, reversing the engagement policies of the Obama era while increasing pressure on the island’s government in response to its support of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela. “In no uncertain terms, the Obama administration’s policies toward Cuba have enabled the Cuban colonization of Venezuela today,” National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday during a speech at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. The changes were designed to reverse “the disastrous Obama-era policies, and finally end the glamorization of socialism and communism,” he added.

In layman’s terms, Bolton stated: “My boss doesn’t like Obama so he’s asked me to do this.”

Not only will travel be restricted to family visits to Cuba, the Herald notes that the new proposal might also end cruises to the island that became popular during the Obama years.

Oh, and for some reason, most likely because petty, the administration has also limited the amount of money that people living in the United States can send back to relatives in Cuba, to $1,000 per person every three months. Which means that four-year-olds will be sending money home once their family has used up their limits. There is always a workaround.

“Bolton, in a speech in Florida to veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion, also announced sanctions on the Central Bank of Venezuela and financial services provider Bancorp, which he labeled a ‘slush fund’ for Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega,” Associated Press reports.

“The United States looks forward to watching each corner of this sordid triangle of terror fall: in Havana, in Caracas, and in Managua,” he said.

The Obama administration sought to thaw relations with Cuba, but the Trump administration is continually pushing to undo Obama’s legacy and has decided to step on Cuba to hurt Cuban ally Venezuela, which the U.S. can’t stand. In the Real Housewives of Atlanta of it all, if the U.S. is Porsha then Venezuela is Nene.

Basically, Cuba is full of brown people and the Trump administration doesn’t care about brown people. Earlier this month, Trump’s goons overturned an Obama administration decision to allow Cuban players to join Major League Baseball teams without defecting.