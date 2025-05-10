17 Fashion Trainwrecks from Met Gala 2025
A Peek Inside Rick Ross' Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News

Culture

A Peek Inside Rick Ross' Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture.

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News
Screenshot: Instagram, TikTok, Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images), Maddie Meyer (Getty Images), Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross’ Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News
Screenshot: Instagram

When it comes to living a luxe life, no one does it better than rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross. Whether on social media or in his videos, he loves showing off his jaw-dropping collection of cars and jewelry. But his best game isn’t even on the ground. Ross recently sat down with the folks at Haute Living to give them a tour of his private plane for their first cover issue of Haute Jets. - Angela Johnson Read More

Is The New American Pope Black? A Professor Breaks it Down

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

On Thursday (May 8), cardinal electors in Vatican City selected Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago-born cardinal to be the next leader of the Catholic Church. But there’s a reason why Black folks, Catholic or not, should care about this: The new pope is Black. - Lawrence Ware Read More

Houston Mom Pisses Folks Off For Charging her Preteens Rent, But There’s More

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News
Screenshot: TikTok

A Houston mom is getting lots of attention online for the creative way she’s trying to teach her tweens about adult responsibilities while living at home. Taja Ashaka, who goes by @travelwithtaja on TikTok shared a post about the “real-life” environment she’s created for her children, and has gone viral in the process. - Angela Johnson Read More

That’s So Raven Dad Pleads For Donations From Hospital Bed

That’s So Raven’s Rondell Sheridan’s GoFundMe was created to help raise money after his illness was discovered.

Paul Pierce Completes This Painful, Embarrassing Task After Betting Against The Knicks...and Losing

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Paul Pierce looks on during the first quarter between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

New York Knicks fans have a lot to be excited about as their home team heads back to Madison Square Garden with a 2 -1 advantage over the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While the first two games in the series ended in dramatic fashion, former Celtic forward Paul Pierce just got a painful lesson in betting against New York. - Angela Johnson Read More

How This Year’s Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed The Stuffy Event For Good

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

This year’s Met Gala promises to be a Black-ass affair...and it’s about time. For decades, the event was stuffy and full of self-important people dressing ridiculously and drinking Dom Pérignon with their pinkies up. - Lawrence Ware Read More

