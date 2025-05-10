A Peek Inside Rick Ross' Private Jet, Is the New American Pope Black, Houston Mom Charges Her Preteens Rent, How the Blackity-Black Met Gala Changed the Event For Good, Paul Pierce Loses This Painful, Hilarious Bet and More Culture News

When it comes to living a luxe life, no one does it better than rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross. Whether on social media or in his videos, he loves showing off his jaw-dropping collection of cars and jewelry. But his best game isn’t even on the ground. Ross recently sat down with the folks at Haute Living to give them a tour of his private plane for their first cover issue of Haute Jets. - Angela Johnson Read More
On Thursday (May 8), cardinal electors in Vatican City selected Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago-born cardinal to be the next leader of the Catholic Church. But there’s a reason why Black folks, Catholic or not, should care about this: The new pope is Black. - Lawrence Ware Read More
A Houston mom is getting lots of attention online for the creative way she’s trying to teach her tweens about adult responsibilities while living at home. Taja Ashaka, who goes by @travelwithtaja on TikTok shared a post about the “real-life” environment she’s created for her children, and has gone viral in the process. - Angela Johnson Read More
That’s So Raven’s Rondell Sheridan’s GoFundMe was created to help raise money after his illness was discovered.
New York Knicks fans have a lot to be excited about as their home team heads back to Madison Square Garden with a 2 -1 advantage over the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While the first two games in the series ended in dramatic fashion, former Celtic forward Paul Pierce just got a painful lesson in betting against New York. - Angela Johnson Read More