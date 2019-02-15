While 2020 can’t come soon enough for anyone with an IQ over 80, pundits and voters have focused on the loaded field of Democratic primary candidates, assuming that party unity would ensure Trump’s first round bye through to the Republican National Convention.

That might not be the case.

Former Republican governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld, 73, announced he has created a presidential exploratory committee, the first step toward an eventual presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Weld told reporters gathered at Politics & Eggs that “our president is simply too unstable to carry out the duties of the highest executive office in the land.” “I’m here because I think our country is in grave peril, and I cannot sit any longer quietly on the sidelines,” he added.

Though Trump is wildly unpopular. As America watches developments in Robert Mueller’s investigation, Trump’s national emergency has just begun. Weld, the former Libertarian VP candidate who supports legal abortion, has a no chance of securing the nomination. Even the #NeverTrump contingency of the GOP would be hard-pressed to throw their support behind the comparatively liberal Weld.

Still, Weld’s presence may prove damaging despite his uphill climb to the RNC. Trump, frequently provoked by slights real and imagined, would be likely to embarrass himself in response to a Weld quote via social media. In the especially unlikely event of a televised debate, Trump would be likely to find himself out of his depth. Weld, the federal prosecutor turned two-term governor who missed out on an ambassadorship to Mexico during the Clinton administration due to his support for needle exchanges and legal marijuana.

Advertisement

Weld is banking on fond memories of New Hampshire voters who remember him fondly from his time running the Bay State. The Libertarian who ran alongside Gary Johnson might find support in a state without motorcycle helmet laws.

The last two incumbents to face a serious primary challenge wound up losing. Here’s hoping history repeats itself.

