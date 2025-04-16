A 'Martin' Spinoff Is Finally Here, But Not What Fans Were Expecting

“Martin” fans, rejoice! A spinoff of the beloved 90s sitcom is finally on the way, though the series is set to follow an unexpected character from the show, and fans have some thoughts.



The upcoming series is titled “Varnell Hill.” That’s right, the Tommy Davidson character, who appeared on the series for two episodes, got his own spinoff officially greenlit at BET+. Fans may remember Davidon’s two-episode arc AS one of the most memorable moments of the entire series. “Hollywood Swinging” introduced fans to Hill, a talk show host who got into it with Lawrence’s Martin Payne.

The new series is set to, “explore Varnell’s journey to remain relevant in an ever-evolving industry and the corporate dynamics of network executives, business stakeholders, and creative teams involved in the making of the show,” according to the logline obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “With its blend of satire, humor, cutaways, and fourth-wall breaks, the show promises to engage audiences in a fresh and innovative way.”

Davidson released a statement regarding the series, writing, “Did you miss me? Well, now you don’t have to! I’m excited and honored to be a part of such a creative project with the brilliant mind of Martin Lawrence, over 30 years in the making.” Martin Lawrence himself posted about the series on his Instagram page.

The internet is having mixed reactions to the news, however. For some, this series is a long time coming, while others are curious as to how and why we are getting an entire series on such a minor character after 30 years.

One user wrote on X, that the series is “decades” overdue, and seems happy that this Varnell-centered series is finally happening. Another user wrote that they “wish they did this sooner” but that they’ll see how it goes.

Others are not so convinced this series is a good idea, or that Hill is worth revisiting all of these years later. One user wrote, “What is this craziness? Varnell Hill would be in a retirement home. He would be like 70. That Martin show was on the air in 1995 that is 30 years ago.” Another wrote in a post, “It’s way too late for this.”

What do we think? Is this the exact spin-off series “Martin” fans deserve, or is too little too late?