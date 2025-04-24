'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
A Look Back Kendrick Lamar's Curated Looks

Fashion

The "Not Like Us" rapper is the latest Chanel brand ambassador.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Screenshot: Instagram

With 22 GRAMMYs, six Billboard Hot 100 number one tracks, and a Pulitzer Prize to his name, Kendrick Lamar keeps showing us that when it comes to rappers, he is in a class by himself.

But while the “Not Like Us” rapper is renowned for his flow and his songwriting skills, we don’t spend nearly enough time talking about his sense of style, which has evolved over the course of his career.

This week, luxury brand Chanel announced Lamar as their newest ambassador, featuring him in a cool campaign for the brand’s spring eyewear collection. Chanel’s announcement on Instagram has received over 105,000 likes and has even convinced a few sunglass skeptics to try a pair.

“I don’t like glasses, but I’m gonna buy a pair for my Goat,” wrote someone in the comments.

In honor of Kendrick Lamar’s latest accomplishment, we’re looking back at some of our favorite looks over the years.

Chanel Shades

Chanel Shades

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Screenshot: Instagram

The “Not Like Us” rapper is the epitome of cool rocking a pair of sunglasses from the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 eyewear collection.

Head-to-Toe Chanel

Head-to-Toe Chanel

Kendrick understood the assignment, wearing head-to-toe Chanel to the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late designer and creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Citizen Cover Issue

Citizen Cover Issue

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Screenshot: Instagram

Kendrick suited up to be photographed by David Nana Opoku Ansah for a 2022 Citizen Magazine cover issue.

All About The Accessories

All About The Accessories

We could not take our eyes off the stunning accessories Lamar added to his otherwise all-black ensemble while making a guest appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Vintage Vibes

Vintage Vibes

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Screenshot: Instagram

The leather trench in this black and white photo looks like something straight out of the 1970s.

Casual Chic

Casual Chic

This 2022 cover of The New York Times Magazine is one of our favorites

They Not Like Him

They Not Like Him

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Screenshot: Instagram

The Chanel scarf is the perfect subtle accessory to his 2023 Met Gala look.

Those Jeans

Those Jeans

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

While the world couldn’t stop talking about K-Dot’s star-studded performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, fashion lovers were trying to figure out where they could get a pair of the artist’s flared jeans?

What Goes With GRAMMYs?

What Goes With GRAMMYs?

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Nothing goes better with a denim on denim look than a whole bunch of GRAMMYs. Here’s Kendrick at the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Cali Cool

Cali Cool

Lamar looks effortlessly cool in a summertime staple – a white t-shirt, jeans and sneakers. We love the crossbody bag accessory.

2017 VMAs

2017 VMAs

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

Kendrick takes a perfect approach to suiting with this Black two-piece and white sneakers at the 2017 VMAs in Inglewood, California.

The Big Steppers Tour

The Big Steppers Tour

We love this tailored look from his New York stop on The Big Steppers Tour in 2022.

2018 Interview Magazine Shoot

2018 Interview Magazine Shoot

Image for article titled A Look Back Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Curated Looks
Screenshot: Instagram

This bell-sleeved sweater and vest combo Lamar wore for a 2018 shoot for Interview Magazine is cool and comfortable.

