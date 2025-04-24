A Look Back Kendrick Lamar's Curated Looks

With 22 GRAMMYs, six Billboard Hot 100 number one tracks, and a Pulitzer Prize to his name, Kendrick Lamar keeps showing us that when it comes to rappers, he is in a class by himself.

But while the “Not Like Us” rapper is renowned for his flow and his songwriting skills, we don’t spend nearly enough time talking about his sense of style, which has evolved over the course of his career.

This week, luxury brand Chanel announced Lamar as their newest ambassador, featuring him in a cool campaign for the brand’s spring eyewear collection. Chanel’s announcement on Instagram has received over 105,000 likes and has even convinced a few sunglass skeptics to try a pair.

“I don’t like glasses, but I’m gonna buy a pair for my Goat,” wrote someone in the comments.

In honor of Kendrick Lamar’s latest accomplishment, we’re looking back at some of our favorite looks over the years.