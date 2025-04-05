Samuel L. Jackson Returns As Nick Fury in Marvel's Secret Invasion–Our TV Pick This Week
A Look At Samuel L. Jackson's Homes Over the Years

Culture

A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years

Jackson and his wife of 44 years, LaTanya, traveled from coast to coast before finding their forever home.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

After spending decades in Hollywood, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson has made a name for himself on the big screen and, surprisingly, in the real estate market as well.

The architectural journey of Jackson and his wife, LaTanya, first began in the early 1980s. As you can imagine, the “Pulp Fiction” actor has only made great strides and even bigger purchases since his career began.

Thanks to Architectural Digest, we take a look at all of the homes the Jacksons once owned. From California to New York and back to California, you’ll be surprised at which properties caught their eye and of which house they made into their forever home.

2 / 17

Harlem Brownstone

Harlem Brownstone

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Screenshot: Google Maps

Back in 1981, Jackson and his wife paid $35,000 for a brownstone in Harlem, according to a deed filed with the city.

3 / 17

Selling the Brownstone

Selling the Brownstone

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (Getty Images)

In 1997, the couple sold the home for $125,000. “We came back to New York after a year and a half in LA, and we went to our brownstone in Harlem. I had to chop the ice off the steps. I still love New York, I just didn’t love being a brownstone owner in Manhattan anymore,” Jackson told the New York Times in 2002.

4 / 17

Tudor-Style Encino Home

Tudor-Style Encino Home

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

The Los Angeles house was meant to be the Jacksons’ “forever home.” The story goes that, one day while driving, LaTanya saw the house. “I stopped in the middle of the street and said, ‘That’s it, that’s the house,’” she told Architectural Digest.

5 / 17

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

The suburban house is just what you’d expect from Jackson. It’s comfortable, southern, and has a lot of personality.

6 / 17

Fireplace

Fireplace

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

In 2000, Jackson told Architectural Digest “We wanted our daughter to live in a homey environment...my wife and I are essentially just very southern people raised in middle-class households.”

7 / 17

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

“Sam and LaTanya frequently host benefit dinners and needed a space that was personal but could fit a large group,” designer Cecil N. Hayes told Architectural Digest.

8 / 17

Home Office

Home Office

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

In Jackson’s office, he kept several keepsakes including a boxing glove autographed and owned by Muhammad Ali.

9 / 17

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

If you’re wondering about Jackson’s taste in furniture, remember this house was Jackson’s home around 2000...so he was right on trend!

10 / 17

2000 Beverly Hills Home Purchase

2000 Beverly Hills Home Purchase

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: M. Caulfield (Getty Images)

Right before the couple sold the Encino house for $2 million in 2002, according to the Los Angeles Times, they moved on to buy a mansion in Beverly Hills for $8.35 million. Not much is known about the property except it has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of space, according to Architectural Digest.

11 / 17

Upper East Side Apartment

Upper East Side Apartment

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

In 2005, the couple bought a $4.8 million New York City condo.

12 / 17

Living Area

Living Area

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

The home previously belonged to former NBA basketball player Greg Anthony.

13 / 17

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

The condo comes to an impressive 3,000 square feet. It also has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

14 / 17

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

Although the Jacksons are a southern family at heart, they love New York City and spend quite a lot of time up north.

15 / 17

Children’s Bedroom

Children’s Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Photo: Architectural Digest

The couple listed the condo in 2018 for $13 million, but they eventually took it off the market. In 2023, it was reported the Jacksons were renting the space out for $15,000 a month, according to Architectural Digest.

16 / 17

Beverly Hills Home

Beverly Hills Home

Image for article titled A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years
Screenshot: Google Maps

Circling back to the Jacksons’ current home: The Beverly Hills estate is made up of three separate structures: The main house, a detached garage, and a pool/guest house. There’s also a pool, spa, tennis court and rose garden, as well as a 2,300-square-foot synthetic putting green. This is where the couple resides today.

