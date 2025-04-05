A Look At Samuel L. Jackson’s Homes Over the Years

After spending decades in Hollywood, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson has made a name for himself on the big screen and, surprisingly, in the real estate market as well.

The architectural journey of Jackson and his wife, LaTanya, first began in the early 1980s. As you can imagine, the “Pulp Fiction” actor has only made great strides and even bigger purchases since his career began.

Thanks to Architectural Digest, we take a look at all of the homes the Jacksons once owned. From California to New York and back to California, you’ll be surprised at which properties caught their eye and of which house they made into their forever home.