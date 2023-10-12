A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever

From Candace Owens to Clarence Thomas, here are some of the biggest disgraces to date.

By
Candace McDuffie
Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Jason Davis (Getty Images)

Though Black people shouldn’t be expected to all align politically, the existence of Black conservatives has always been a perplexing one—especially now as the Republican party emboldens white nationalism unapologetically.

It has been wholly consumed by MAGA idealism which includes white supremacy, xenophobia, control over women’s bodies, capitalistic values and a lack of morality. Despite this, certain Black politicians and celebrities believe that it’s in their best interest to not only embody conservative beliefs but to push them onto the public as well.

Here is a list of the worst Black folks to ever do it.

Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

In addition to being painfully incoherent, Herschel Walker is one of the most hypocritical Black conservatives to ever exist. Though he branded himself as a Christian father and husband during his Georgia senate run, multiple women said the ex-football star funded their abortions. Walker also has a history of abusing women and reportedly stole money from his own campaign. In addition, he labeled Black homes fatherless, denied climate change and lied about his education. It’s a shame to think that Walker, who also admitted to not being “that smart,” almost defeated Raphael Warnock.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Tim Scott is trying convince the masses to make him the 2024 Republican presidential nominee—and have thrown Black folks under the bus to try and achieve it. On top of proclaiming that “America isn’t a racist country” (and using his own professional success as evidence of this), Scott has also said that welfare was worse for Black folks than slavery was. He is also pro-life, wants to build a wall on the southern border and is against critical race theory. Disgusting isn’t a strong enough word for his antics.

Hermain Cain

Hermain Cain

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

The late Hermain Cain was a close ally of Donald Trump, stated that Planned Parenthood promoted genocide by offering abortion services, said poor people are poor because they want to be and deemed racism in the 21st century irrelevant. The former Republican presidential candidate died from complications stemming from Coronavirus even though he proclaimed that Covid-19 was not real.

Candace Owens

Candace Owens

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Jason Davis (Getty Images)

Candace Owens has proudly made a career out of caping for racist white folks for years. The right-wing commentator hosts a podcast for the Daily Wire and has stated that the Black Lives Matter movement promoted Black anarchy and labeled it a scam, said George Floyd died from a drug overdose and is an avid Trump supporter. Owens is also an anti-vaxxer, has attacked trans folks and said Hitler was decent at first—that’s all you need to know.

Jason Whitlock

Jason Whitlock

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: NJ.com (Getty Images)

The Blaze media personality hosts the show Fearless with Jason Whitlock and has said horribly ignorant and hateful things for years. Whitlock has infamously stated that the worst thing someone can be in our current cultural climate is a “heterosexual Christian male,” called transgender people “satanic,” and proclaims to be hardcore MAGA. The sports journalist turned right-wing fanatic has also stated that rappers are part of Satan’s army. Whitlock is the epitome of using religious beliefs to wrongfully attack others.

Larry Elder

Larry Elder

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Larry Elder is desperately pleading his case to receive the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and like Scott disrespects Black folks as an attempt to get it. He has pushed a narrative of Black homes being fatherless, is an anti-vaxxer, and has downplayed police brutality against Black people. As president, Elder said he would get rid of district attorneys he thought were soft on crime and believes anti-cop rhetoric has led law enforcement to do their job ineffectively.

Clarence Thomas

Clarence Thomas

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Eric Lee (Getty Images)

The disturbingly conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas was infamously accused of sexual misconduct by Anita Hill and helped overturn Roe v. Wade in addition to affirmative action as it pertains to college admissions. Thomas has reportedly taken extravagant gifts from wealthy white benefactors and his wife, Ginni, worked diligently—and illegally—to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. During his tenure with the Reagan administration, he said that all civil rights leaders do is “b*tch, moan and whine.” Thomas is really the worst.

Kanye West

Kanye West

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)

Kanye West has declared that “White Lives Matter,” publicly supported Donald Trump and made antisemitic statements that have led to the undoing of his career. West’s 2020 presidential campaign was an uncomfortable and painful one—ending in a predictable loss. The rapper has also stated that he “loves the way Candace Owens thinks” and that slavery was a choice. West also said he empathizes with white men being victimized because, he too, has experienced similar treatment.

Ben Carson

Ben Carson

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

The retired neurosurgeon nearly secured the Republican presidential nomination back in 2015 by saying climate change is irrelevant, same-sex marriage shouldn’t have been legalized and that transgender people should have their own bathroom because it’s not fair to make “everyone else uncomfortable.” When it comes to gun violence, Carson has stated: “I never saw a body with bullet holes that was more devastating than taking the right to arm ourselves away.”

Sage Steele

Sage Steele

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Mike Lawrie (Getty Images)

The former ESPN anchor is an anti-vaxxer, “respects the hell” out of Candace Owens and said Barack Obama isn’t really Black because “his Black dad was nowhere to be found.” Sage Steele is also an avid Trump supporter and has said that white people have been the least racist to her—even though she let UFC fighter Chael Sonnen pull her hair on national television to prove that it was real.

Daniel Cameron

Daniel Cameron

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Jon Cherry (Getty Images)

Daniel Cameron is currently running for Kentucky governor, but the Trump-backed Republican State Attorney has no business throwing his hat in the ring. Last year, the Louisville NAACP called for Cameron’s immediate resignation “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.” Cameron did not charge the four officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor during a botched-no knock warrant attempt in March of 2020. He is also pro-life (except in cases of rape and incest) and against gun control.

Harris Faulkner

Harris Faulkner

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner has infamously criticized Black Lives Matter by bringing up cities like Chicago, killings of children and the need to protest “Black-on-Black crime.” Faulker has also said President Biden “hates at least half” of Americans and had the gaul to say that immigrants “make our country look like what they left.” She wants to be taken seriously as a hard news journalist, but really she is just doing the right’s dirty work for them.

Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Photo: The Dallas Morning News

In a shocking move, last month Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson changed his political party from Democrat to Republican. For nine years, Johnson served in the Texas Legislature as a Democrat before becoming mayor in 2019. During his tenure, he has has built a strong relationship with Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. In an op-ed, Johnson wrote that Democratic policies “exacerbate homelessness, coddle criminals and make it harder for ordinary people to make a living.”

Mark Ponder

Mark Ponder

Image for article titled A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever
Screenshot: Conan Daily

Somehow, Mark Ponder thought being a part of the January 6 attack on the Capitol as a Black man wouldn’t have consequences. However, he was sentenced to 5 years and three months in prison—which was three months longer than the prison sentence requested by prosecutors—by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Ponder claims that he was “caught up” in the violence which perpetuated the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. However, Chutkan said that Ponder was “intent on attacking and injuring police officers” that day, hence the sentence he received.

