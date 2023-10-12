A List Of The Worst Black Conservatives, Ever

Though Black people shouldn’t be expected to all align politically, the existence of Black conservatives has always been a perplexing one—especially now as the Republican party emboldens white nationalism unapologetically.



It has been wholly consumed by MAGA idealism which includes white supremacy, xenophobia, control over women’s bodies, capitalistic values and a lack of morality. Despite this, certain Black politicians and celebrities believe that it’s in their best interest to not only embody conservative beliefs but to push them onto the public as well.

Here is a list of the worst Black folks to ever do it.