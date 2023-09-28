Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Race Matters

A Historically Black Church's BLM Sign Was Vandalized By Racists... For a Second Time

Racists spray-painted swastikas across a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Metropolitan AME Church in Northwest D.C.

By
Jessica Washington
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
People attend the The National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) and the American Civil Liberties Union’s forum to discuss “reparations as the country continues to reel from the impact of slavery and its legacy,” including the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act,” at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2019. (
People attend the The National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) and the American Civil Liberties Union’s forum to discuss “reparations as the country continues to reel from the impact of slavery and its legacy,” including the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act,” at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2019. (
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP (Getty Images)

A historically Black Church appears to have been vandalized for the second time in three years.

Watch
Small Town Horror Story: The Killing of Aiyana Mo-Nay Stanley-Jones
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Small Town Horror Story: The "Suicide" of Sandra Bland
July 14, 2023
Revisiting the Anderson .Paak BLM Track “Lockdown”
June 9, 2023

According to Fox New 5, on Wednesday police officers were called to Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Washington, D.C., after discovering that swastikas had been spray-painted on their Black Lives Matter sign. The vandalism would have been disturbing on its own, but this isn’t the first time the church and its sign have been attacked.

Advertisement

In December of 2020, members of the Proud Boys, the group primarily responsible for storming the Capital, tore down and burned the Black Lives Matter sign outside of Metropolitan AME in Northwest D.C. The church sued the Proud Boys LLC for $22 million. And in July of this year, the church was awarded over $1 million from the Proud Boys.

Rev. William H. Lamar, the pastor of the Metropolitan AME Church, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, excoriating the Proud Boys for tearing down the sign.

A sign came down on Saturday. The Black Lives Matter banner in front of Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, where I am privileged to serve as pastor, was removed and destroyed on Saturday evening. I am deeply disturbed by this incident (one of several incidents targeting houses of worship), but I am more disturbed by the continued mythology of imperial America. This mythology supports those who commit violence against human beings for political ends, deny citizens their right to vote, denigrate sacred spaces, and claim as their own whatever they survey.

It mattered not that the land was ours. It mattered not that the sign was ours. The mythology that motivated the perpetrators on Saturday night was the underbelly of the American narrative — that White men can employ violence to take what they want and do what they want and call that criminality justice, freedom, and liberty.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s not clear if the two attacks are connected. According to Fox News’ local D.C. affiliate, police still don’t have a suspect in the vandalism.