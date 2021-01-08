'A Goal Is a Dream With a Deadline': Auntie Unfiltered on Manifesting in the New Year

Happy new year, nieces and nephews!

It’s funny, because we woke up on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 with things looking much like they had when we went to bed on Dec. 31, 2020.

We are still in the middle of a pandemic. We are still under quarantine. There is still a maniac in the Oval Office, and our U.S. government appears to be in shambles.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week did not help things at all, and many of us may be feeling just as bleak about the future as we did when the pandemic dragged on for years (because how was 2020 just ONE year?).

It’s OK, though. We made it to the other side. Although it may seem cliche, a new year is a great time to start something new or put in work on something we’ve had our mind on for a long time.

We can still dream. We can still achieve. We can still make things happen.

The difference is focusing on those things we have the power to change, and leaving everything else where it is.

I know it’s not easy. Believe me. I suffer from persistent depressive disorder (also known as dysthymia), so the dark cloud is always somewhere lingering, waiting to hop out and rain on my parade.

Going to therapy has helped me develop tools that allow me to overcome when this happens. The many activities I enjoy—listening to music, playing video games, bullet journaling to name a few—help me navigate and find something else to do when it seems like the world is too much.

The point is, going into this new year, even with everything that is going on, does not have to be a downer. We still have the power to create. We still have the power to make things happen.

We just have to harness it and do it.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, or concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com, and I’ll see y’all next week.