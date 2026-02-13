Exclusive: Raphael Warnock Breaks Down the Real Problem with Trump’s Version of ‘Christianity’

President Donald Trump has declared a mission to make America a “more faithful” country. But while the self-proclaimed Christian president has lit a fire under his mostly Christian fanbase, faith leaders like Ga. Sen. Raphael Warnock are calling his bluff.

“In Donald Trump’s White House, Jesus is a victim of identity theft,” Warnock told us in an exclusive interview. The senator is a practicing reverend at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, the home church of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Unlike Warnock, who grew up closely involved in the church, Trump largely dodged questions about his faith until stepping into politics. The MAGA leader told Playboy Magazine in 1990, “I don’t believe in reincarnation, Heaven or Hell—but we go someplace. Do you know, I cannot, for the life of me, figure out where.”

Fast forward to 2015, Trump launched his presidential campaign and declared himself a Christian — all while still skating faith-based questions. When asked if he’s ever asked God for forgiveness, Trump responded, “I’m not sure I have. I just go on and try to do a better job from there.” He continued, “I don’t bring God into that picture.”

Trump, who was raised in a Christian home, certainly realizes most of his supporters are evangelical Christians, according to Pew Research. And like any good businessman, he has found ways to cater directly to his fanbase.

During his second campaign, Trump started selling his version of the Bible, which caused outrage from religious groups and Democrats like Warnock. “I’ve seen the pictures of the Trump Bible,” Sen. Warnock told us. “I assure you that the Bible doesn’t need Donald Trump’s endorsement.”

The Georgian remembered Trump’s checkered past, dating back to 2020 when the 45th president held an upside down Bible up in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, NPR previously reported.

“I saw him holding it up after running over nonviolent [Black Lives Matter] protesters during his first term under the force of law just so he could get to a church and hold a Bible up,” Warnock continued. “It’s an example of the ways in which he ought to read it.”

Warnock isn’t the only one calling out Trump’s hypocrisy. As the administration’s deportation effort continues nation-wide, churches in states like Maine are forming “spiritual shields” to protect local migrant communities from ICE agents, NPR reported.

“You know that Bible tells us to feed the hungry [and] to bring good news to the poor and heal the sick,” the senator added. “[Trump’s] rhetoric and his communications are a far cry from Jesus of Lazarus, who came preaching good news to the poor.”

The Trump administration has boasted major success on the immigration and “America first” fronts. His followers praise him for just how much he’s repaid his supporters — particularly the conservative Christian ones. From crackdowns on transgender identity and attacks to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) all the way to mass firings of hundreds of thousands of Americans and focusing on the Christian genocide conspiracy in Nigeria, it seems much of MAGA is satisfied with the president’s efforts to advance Christianity.

But according to Warnock, Americans should be paying attention what Trump does and not what he says.

“That Bible reminds us that of one blood, God has made all nations to dwell upon the face of the earth and that will create in the image of God,” he began. “And just this weekend, he or someone in his White House released a vile, racist image that says the opposite of scripture that we’re all created in the image of God.”

Warnock is referencing the video that we told you Trump has come under fire over: An AI-generated video portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Trump refused to apologize but has since taken down the clip.

“The Black church was literally born fighting for freedom and fighting for inclusion,” Warnock said emphasizing the Black church “never meant anything racially exclusive.” Now, his church is stepping in where the federal government can’t.

“We are paying a special attention to our young people– to our children– and reassuring them of the rich heritage that they’ve received,” he said. “Contrary to all of the ugly images that are coming even from the White House, they are God’s great creation, the marvelous craftsmanship of a magnanimous creator, and there’s nothing they can’t learn and nothing they can’t do.”