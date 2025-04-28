A Day Aftter Derrick Harmon Was Drafted By the Steelers, He Experienced This Heartbreaking Tragedy

Entertainment

A Day After Derrick Harmon Was Drafted By the Steelers, He Experienced This Heartbreaking Tragedy

Harmon credits his mother for working 'just as hard' as him to make his NFL dreams come true.

Derrick Harmon #DL15 of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Derrick Harmon’s big NFL draft day was a bittersweet one. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him 21st overall, a moment he spent years working toward. His mother, Tiffany Saine, however, was not with him to celebrate the big day, as she was on life support at the time of the announcement.

Right after he was drafted, Harmon explained to WTAE Pittsburgh that the news was “a little bittersweet” because his mother “worked just as hard” as he did to get to that moment. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m very excited.”

He then told the outlet that he was going to head straight to the hospital and tell her that her son had been drafted to the NFL. Soon after Harmon visited the hospital and got to share the news, his mother unfortunately passed away, according to People Magazine.

Gerry Dulac, writer at the Post-Gazette, wrote on X.“Derrick Harmon’s mom, who was on life support, passed away shortly after he went to the hospital and got to tell her he had been drafted by the Steelers.”

Just that Thursday, ESPN posted a video to their social media accounts featuring Harmon, who spoke of his love for his mother. Referring to her as his “rock,” he details his mother’s struggles with her health throughout his youth.

He revealed that she had about eight brain surgeries when he was younger, and suffered a stroke during his freshman year at Michigan State. “She’s the reason why I’m here,” he says in the video. “She’s the one that did everything for me to get to that point. I love you mom, everything I do is for you. I’m forever grateful.”

Watch the emotional video below: