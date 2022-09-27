So I was on Twitter last night and saw the wildest thing. You remember Rachel Dolezal?



Ain’t she the white chic who said she was Black and was out here running a whole NAACP chapter after she done sued Howard University—the Mecca— for discriminating against white people?

Yeah, her. Also she changed her name to Nkechi Diallo and caught a case for welfare fraud, too. But anyway, since the transracial grift is no longer an option, guess what she’s doing now? Fam, she’s on OnlyFans, and somebody leaked her pics to Twitter last night, and of course, Black Twitter went in.

That’s crazy. But wait, I feel like it wasn’t a secret that she was doing this.

I mean, yeah, it was out there. She announced it last year on her IG and the Daily Beast did a whole story about it last August. But who’s ainobody out here following Rachel Dolezal on socials and you know your people don’t read so that was easy to miss. Like half of Black Twitter had no idea this was a thing.

I mean get to the gist, what was the pics hittin fo’?

C’mon man, you think I’m a dirtbag like that?

Aiight, I did see the one pic that somebody retweeted. She looks like she been in the gym. And there’s a tattoo of the word “justice”, but I ain’t saying where. Honestly, this convo is staring to make me feel uncomfortable.

I mean you brought it up, not me. Why you acting funny now?

I’m not. It’s just that I understand that sex work is actual work and that taking pictures that somebody put behind a paywall on OnlyFans and posting them for free on social media is pretty much stealing.

But I mean you could argue that homegirl stole her entire identity from the culture and nobody would know who she was or pay to see what she has on OnlyFans if not for that.

Yeah, you could argue that, which is what makes the whole, entire situation feel sleazy. Just forget I brought it up. You tryina hoop later?

Sure but can we wait til it warms up a bit. Sweater weather kicked in real early this year.