A Black Psychologist's Guide to Talking With Your Children About Race and Police Violence

Peter J. Rickards
Every black family has to have “the talk” at some point. Lord knows the opportunity keeps presenting itself and most of us never quite know how to approach it with our children or relatives.

Coincidentally, I happened to stumble upon a Black-ish rerun last night that was focused on whether or not the twins were too young to be exposed to that very discussion. According to Faith M. Sproul Ph.D., a licensed psychologist, “When it comes to children developing an awareness of race, it starts as young as 2 and 3 years old. But in terms of trying to help children really understand it, I would say as young as six you could actually have some good discussion”

In the video above, Sproul lays out some very pragmatic tips on how to tackle this. Here are 5 ways you can talk to children about the George Floyd uprising, race and police violence

Peter J. Rickards

Video Producer @ The Root

