A$AP Rocky Reveals the Big Secret He's Keeping From Rihanna That Might Get Him in Some Trouble!

It’s normal for couples to share some things, but Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are taking it to a new level with this shocking admission. Rocky — born Rakim Mayers — is known as a fashion icon, but there’s one secret key to unlocking his ultimate wardrobe...and it’s not exactly what you think.

During an interview on “The Run-Through” with Vogue podcast, Mayers got real about how he approaches styling a new outfit. “Man, pardon my language, I do what the f**k I want,” Rocky said. He went on to talk about what being a fashion influencer means to him. “I want to represent. I want to be a catalyst for daring men,” he continued.

Mayers is known for his daring looks, which even led to him becoming a Met Gala 2025 co-chair, as The Root reported. Over the years, Rocky has hit the streets wearing anything from a Gucci babushka headscarf to lace and pearls, constantly pushing the gender norms in fashion.

“I don’t know who drew the line between femininity — or just being feminine — and masculinity,” Rocky said. “I don’t know who drew that line, but I don’t see any barriers for me.”



In order to act on his full fashion potential, the “Fashion Killa” rapper said he keeps one secret from his partner, who previously said to borrowing from Rocky’s closet. Now, he’s getting his secret revenge.

“That goes both ways,” the rapper said. He continued confessing there are some pieces “she don’t know that I actually stole.” According to Mayers, it’s not fair that Rihanna gets to have all the fun in his closet, so he gets his payback whenever he can. “Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, ‘Wait. There goes my Miu Miu f*****g jacket! Like, what the f**k? I was looking for that since 2021,’” Rocky added.



Deemed the “Queen of the Met Gala,” Rihanna has tested her own fashion boundaries over the years. Just like her boo, the star knows how to get the people talking about her fashion choices, but for Rocky, this means breaking gender norms and honoring history. “For me, kilts, pearls, shirts on the head, these are all things that were meant to be like, emasculated and meant to look feminine,” Rocky added. “And they all started out with African men wearing them. Another fact.”

Rocky and Rihanna are expected to attend the 2025 Met Gala happening Monday (May 5). The theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” a tribute to Black fashion and the Black Dandy.