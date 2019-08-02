Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

A$AP Rocky could be coming home.

ABC News reports that the “Fuckin’ Problems” rapper and his co-defendants, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, have been released from custody as they await the verdict on assault charges in Sweden.

On Friday, the judge announced that Rocky will be sentenced on Aug. 14.

Donald Trump, who may or may not have had a hand in Rocky’s release, was one of many to celebrate the good news.

Others used his release as an opportunity to revisit some questionable statements the Harlem rapper made in the past, in which he opined on the Black Lives Matter movement and his own aversion to infusing political themes in his music.



Prior to his release, Rocky had spent weeks in Swedish custody enduring conditions that TMZ described as “like walking into a toilet.”



From TMZ:

A$AP Rocky is being held in a Swedish jail with shockingly inhumane conditions — feces hurled about and not cleaned up, wretched food and facilities that are not fit for human beings ... this according to sources with direct knowledge of Rocky’s situation.

While it’s unclear if Rocky has immediate plans to return home, reportedly he is legally allowed to do so.

Though knowing Trump, Rocky’s reunion with American soil will be a spectacle.

The 30-year-old rapper is facing a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

