On Wednesday, rapper A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty in connection with the 2021 alleged shooting of former A$AP mob member A$AP Relli, legal name Terell Ephron.

Per Rolling Stone, Rocky didn’t speak much in the Los Angeles courtroom only answering one time to agree on his next court date, which is scheduled for Nov. 2. After entering his plea, the judge then discussed a protective order request put forth by the prosecutorial team. It seeks to prohibit Rocky from “possessing any firearms or ammunition” and “contacting or coming within 100 yards of Ephron.”

Rolling Stone has more:

“We request that the protective order be mutual, your honor, because my client does not pose a danger,” Caplan said, addressing Judge Victoria Wilson. “As the case now stands, there is a case against Mr. Mayers. If one is subsequently filed against Mr. Ephron, we could deal with that then,” Judge Wilson responded.

Advertisement

Immediately following, Rocky’s lawyer Sara L. Caplan asked Judge Wilson if the “D.M.B” artist would be permitted to travel for work. The judge agreed but only on the condition that Rocky “clear dates with the court first.”

Additionally, at one point during the proceedings, a process server approached a member of Rocky’s team, in an attempt to serve him with a civil suit.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, on Monday, Rocky had been officially charged with assault in connection with the 2021 shooting. The announcement was made by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón who revealed that the rapper now faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison.