71-Year-Old Black Man Sues Police in South Carolina For Holding Him Naked Outside His Home at Gunpoint

More evidence continues to be revealed that police regularly practice cruelty against Black people in America.
Jethro DeVane, a 71-year-old man in Rock Hill, South Carolina has filed a lawsuit against that city for a June 2019 incident in which police ordered him out of his home and held him at gun point with his hands up—all while he was completely naked.
DeVane says he was sleeping on the night of the incident in question, when he saw light shining through his window and got up to investigate by opening his back , according to a report from CNN based on his legal complaint.
The light was from a flashlight being shone by officers, who were searching for four juveniles. But upon seeing DeVane’s door open, they descended upon the elderly man with all of the aggression that we have come to expect from police officers.
From CNN:
In body cam footage, officers can be heard saying “Rock Hill police, let me see your hands! Let me see your f**cking hands! Get out! Get out! Don’t f**cking shut that door!”
According to the complaint, the officer was “aggressively pointing his department-issued firearm” at DeVane and “cussing him, was about to shoot him.” DeVane told the officer he lived in the house.
The complaint adds DeVane was “aggressively” ordered out of the home and into his backyard “completely naked.” Officers searched his home while the officer who approached him first held him at gunpoint, forcing the elderly man to “keep his hands on the outside wall of the home,” the complaint says.
Following the house search, the officer who held DeVane told him they were looking for a group of juveniles “running around trying to break into cars,” the complaint says.
Body camera footage of the incident, obtained by DeVane’s lawyer and shared by WCBD News 2 in South Carolina, show an officer identified as Vincent Mentesana indeed ordering the naked elderly man outside of his house and directing a gun at him—for 90 seconds, according to DeVane’s lawsuit.
“I won’t get over it for the rest of my life,” DeVane said at a press conference with his lawyer Justin Bamberg earlier this week. He added that a citizens complaint he filed against the officer was dismissed, and that a police chief spoke to him a month after the incident and told him that he shouldn’t sleep naked.
“Why do we have to be here advocating for human decency and human dignity? It is utterly ridiculous and it is unacceptable,” Bamberg said. “It needs to stop before there is a death.”
Bamberg also said his client was treated less than human, which is an accurate and depressingly common description of police interactions with Black people.
This latest disturbing story echoes that of Anjanette Young, the social worker who was accosted in her home by officers in Chicago while naked even though she wasn’t the subject of their search. The video in that incident was unearthed after two years as part of Young’s lawsuit against the city.
Body camera footage has certainly helped validate the lived experiences of dehumanization and brutality at the hand of police that Black people in America have spoken out about for generations, but we clearly haven’t gotten to the point where police behavior is changing in response to the threat of being captured on video.
DeVane is suing Rock Hill for gross negligence, civil assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage, false imprisonment, abuse of process, civil conspiracy and state constitutional violations. He is also seeking a formal apology from Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.
DISCUSSION
I had a bout of insomnia last night, and thought about this for a while, and it’s still not the slogan. It might very well be worse.
First, there’s no confusion over the slogan. 77% know it’s a metaphor per a Monmouth poll and that’s enough that a sizable amount of people who don’t support it still understand it. So we can group people into four categories:
Pro-police reform, get the slogan. Pro-police reform, do not get the slogan.
Anti-police reform, get the slogan. Anti-police reform, do not get the slogan.
Focusing on the slogan only tackles the top right group, but if they’re politically savvy enough to understand the police need reform, they’re not going to let a little thing like a squicky slogan keep them from supporting politicians that share their views. Meanwhile, on the bottom, we have people who, no matter what the slogan is, are going to vote against politicians who support reform of any sort.
I had the fatal flaw of lumping the bottom row into the Jimmy “Blue Lives Matter” Bob crowd. No no, there’s another, more critical group, one that the Democratic Party (DP) has been desperately trying to win over: White Moderate Republicans (WMRs) You know...the Kasich bloc.
The protests and the slogan have put the DP in a knot. It’s so well known, that it’s inextricably tied to the party because the base of the DP supports it, the conclusion is the DP must support it. But police reform at all will turn off WMRs. How do they appeal to both the POC that they need to turn out but also the WMRs they want to have switch with police reform as an issue?
They can’t.
See, the problem is not -the- slogan. The slogan itself is a MacGuffin. The problem is there is a slogan -at all-.
So why is this being rehashed again? Georgia runoffs. The DP is trying to distance themselves again from police reform as an issue (It’s not us, it’s some fringe faction!) so they can keep reaching out to those WMRs.
This also puts Obama’s NBA call in a colder light: who else wants to watch the finals? WMRs. They’re the ones who’d own box seats, might even own the team or be friends of the owner. People who support police reform, they see the wildcat strike as a tool for leverage. But those who don’t? They vote too and the DP wants those votes -badly-.
So we’re seeing the DP split itself in twain, on the one hand needing to support its base and seem open to police reform. On the other, they dare not scare off the WMRs. Attacking the slogan splits the baby perfectly: the base fights over what this new slogan might be, putting reform on the back burner. The DP is able to distance themselves from the issue. WMRs understand that police reform is off the table until “we can all agree” which, going back to the genotype chart above, cannot happen. Political machinations win, we lose.
And they can’t keep this up forever. One side will break. The question is, which?