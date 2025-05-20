7 Reasons Why Kandi Burruss Will Never Be Broke

There’s a reason why Kandi Burruss’ list of accomplishments is way too long to list here. The GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter is also a bad-ass businesswoman, with a jaw-dropping net worth of 30 million dollars. Her focus and determination have helped her launch successful ventures in cosmetics, clothing and on Broadway – success she attributes to always being willing to take a chance on herself.

“When you’re gambling on your ideas, sometimes you take losses, but you have to be able to understand that that comes with it and not allow it to discourage you to the point where you just stop trying,” she told Marie Claire in a May 16 interview. “I don’t think any successful entrepreneur has been able to be successful without taking chances or gambling on themselves.”

We don’t think she’s planning on getting out of the game any time soon, but when she does, here are just some of Kandi’s amazing accomplishments that will ensure she can enjoy her retirement.

She’s Got Songwriting Credits

You already know that Kandi Burruss co-wrote many of Xscape’s hit records back in the 1990s. But you may not know that she has also written countless hit songs for other well-known artists, including TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and Pink’s “There You Go.” She also has a co-writing credit on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” because of the song’s similarity to “No Scrubs.”

“I guess he was inspired by our song, and they wanted to work out the publishing,” she told Entertainment Weekly in a 2021 interview.

TLC - No Scrubs (Official HD Video)

She’s a Broadway Producer

Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, brought his experience in television production to their relationship – a perfect marriage with her experience as an entertainer and an entrepreneur that has led to huge success.

The couple has been part of the team to produce some of the most talked about Broadway shows in recent history, including ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man,” a show featuring Broadway’s first all-Black, male cast in 2021, the Broadway revival of ‘The Piano Lesson” in 2022 and the ‘The Wiz” revival in 2024. Their latest hit, the Broadway revival of “Othello” starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, broke “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s” record for the top-grossing (eight performance) play in Broadway history.

Burruss may not have planned for a future as a show producer, but she believes her determination is one of the keys to her success.

“I did not go to school for anything that I do—meaning I don’t know the steps that people normally take to do certain businesses,” she told Marie Claire. “Once I come up with an idea...I’m like, okay, I got to make it happen by any means necessary.”

She’s In The Bedroom Businesses

In 2011, Kandi partnered with intimate toy developers Brian and Suki Dunham to launch a business designed to promote self-care – Bedroom Kandi, her line of intimacy products and bath and body care items and cosmetics.

She expanded into the home party business the following year with Bedroom Kandi Boutique Parties, which supports consultants across the country who sell the products and educate customers at parties around the country.

She’s Serving Soul Food

Kandi and Todd are also in the restaurant business, as owners of Old Lady Gang restaurants in Georgia. With fried chicken, shrimp and grits and bread pudding, the mouth-watering menu is inspired by the couples Southern roots.

She’s Got The Cutest Clothes

Burruss broke into the fashion industry in 2016, when she launched her own line of baby clothes and accessories, Raising Ace, a name inspired by her seven-year-old son.

Just four years later, she opened Atlanta’s TAGS Boutique, a collection of colorful clothing and accessories for women. In her interview with Marie Claire, Burruss emphasized that being your own boss doesn’t guarantee your day is done at 5.

“It is not going to get easier. You’re not going to have more time. Just because you work for yourself, you’re actually going to have less time because you’re putting more energy, you’re putting all your heart and everything into this business,” she said.

Her Cosmetic Brushes Are One of Oprah’s Favorite Things

In 2018, Burruss got into the beauty business with Kandi Koated Cosmetics, her cruelty-free line of makeup, which includes everything you need to keep the beat on point, along with men’s grooming products and bath and body products.

The brand’s Makeup Brush Set with Travel Case got lots of love last holiday season when it was featured in 2024 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list.

She Was One of the Highest Paid Housewives

For 14 seasons, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans got a sneak peek at Kandi Burruss’ personal life from meeting and marrying Todd Rucker to blowing up in the business world. At the time, Burruss earned $450,000 per season, which, according to Celebrity Net Worth makes her one of the highest housewives on any version of the show.

When Burruss left RHOA in 2024, boss Andy Cohen, called her “one of the greats,” noting what a force she was both in front of and behind the camera.

“She impacted not only the show, but she impacted the way that we do business behind the scenes, and that is powerful,” he said on his Sirius XM show, “Radio Andy.